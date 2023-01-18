5 treated after getting 'into difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

Opoutere Beach at sunrise. (Source: istock.com)

Five people have been treated by St John staff after getting into trouble in the water at a beach near Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Emergency services rushed to what police are calling a "serious water incident" at Opoutere Beach about 11.30am.

"Police received a report that a number of people were in difficulty in the water," police said in a statement.

St John later confirmed they treated five patients at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Three patients are in minor conditions, one is in a moderate condition, and one is a critical condition," St John said.

Read More Man drowns at Whangamatā beach in Coromandel

"The patient in a critical condition has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital and the one in a moderate condition is being transported by road to Thames Hospital."

Surf Life Saving NZ says they received reports of six people in the water, and they currently have two jet skis and three RVs searching the area.

Two Westpac rescue helicopters have been deployed from Auckland, Lincoln Davies from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says.

"Auckland Westpac Rescue's Helicopters (Westpacs 1 and 3) have been tasked to a water-related incident in Opoutere today involving multiple persons in the water."

One helicopter can be seen flying in a search pattern above the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nearby resident told 1News they could see helicopters flying above the beach and rescue boats heading out.

Yesterday, a man drowned at Whangamatā after being reported missing in the water.

More to come