$1m reward to help solve Melbourne murder mystery

Jeanette Moss. (Source: Supplied)

A $1 million reward is being offered to solve the murder of a Melbourne grandmother nine years ago.

Jeanette Moss, 69, was found dead by a neighbour in her apartment in Middle Park in Melbourne's inner south on the morning of Wednesday, January 15, 2014.

"This was a brutal crime involving a vulnerable member of the community, alone in her own home," Victoria Police Homicide Squad Detective Acting Inspector Paul Scarlett said on Wednesday.

"There was no sign of forced entry into Jeanette's apartment, so one line of inquiry has been that it could have been someone who was known to Jeanette."

Her daughter, Tara, said her mother was a generous, loving and kind woman.

"Your loss still hurts and it is still so hard to understand why someone did this to you," she said in a statement released by Victoria Police.

Officers have trawled through thousands of hours of CCTV footage to piece together Moss's movements before she was found dead.

The day before, she ran a number of errands in her local area in her green 1997 BMW sedan.

An inquest later found she likely died between 12.47pm and 2.52pm on Tuesday the 14th.

Victoria Police hope the $1 million reward will lead to new lines of investigation and identify those responsible for her death.