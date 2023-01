Passengers evacuated after fire on Auckland ferry

Passengers were evacuated after a fire broke out in the generator room of the ferry. (Source: 1News)

A fire on an Auckland ferry this evening has seen passengers evacuated and emergency services flock to downtown Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there was a fire in the generator room of the ferry.

Three fire engines were sent to Queens Wharf and crews were able to get all the passengers off safely and put out the fire.