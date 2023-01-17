Boy, 11, shot dead in US by girl, 14, during argument

A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

"Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident," police Sergeant Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice centre and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

