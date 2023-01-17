'Boom': Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building climb to 40

Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian emergency crews today sifted through what was left of a Dnipro apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile, placing bodies from one of the war's deadliest single attacks in months in black bags and gingerly carrying them across steep piles of rubble.

Authorities said the death toll from Sunday's strike rose to 40 and that 30 people remained missing today. Tall cranes swung across the jagged gaps in a row of residential towers, the engines growling as residents of one of Ukraine's largest cities watched largely in silence under a grey sky.

About 1700 people lived in the multi-storey building, and search and rescue crews have worked nonstop since the missile strike to locate victims and survivors in the wreckage. The regional administration said 39 people have been rescued and at least 75 were wounded.

The reported death toll put it among the deadliest attacks on Ukrainian civilians since before the summer, according to The Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project. Residents said the apartment tower did not house any military facilities.

Oleksander Anyskevych said he was in his apartment when the missile struck.

"Boom - and that's it. We saw that we were alive and that's all," Anyskevych said as he went to the site to see his wrecked apartment.

He told The Associated Press that he knew people who died under the rubble. One of his son's classmates lost her parents.

Dnipro residents took flowers, candles and toys to the ruins.

"All of us could be in that place," local resident Iryna Skrypnyk said.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called the strike, and others like it, "inhumane aggression" because it directly targeted civilians. "There will be no impunity for these crimes," he said in a tweet.

Another Russian missile attack hit Ukrainian cities yesterday. Russia’s inhumane aggression directly targets civilians, include children.



There will be no impunity for these crimes.



The EU will continue supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes. #Dnipro — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 15, 2023

Asked about the strike today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian military doesn't target residential buildings and suggested the Dnipro building was hit as a result of Ukrainian air defence actions.

The strike on the building came amid a wider barrage of Russian cruise missiles across Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said yesterday that it did not have the means to intercept the type of Russian missile that hit the residential building in Dnipro.

Fierce fighting continued to rage today in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, where military analysts have said both sides are likely suffering heavy troop casualties. No independent verification of developments was possible.

Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk province make up the Donbas, an expansive industrial region bordering Russia that Russian President Vladimir Putin identified as a focus from the war's outset. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv's forces there since 2014.

The Russian and Belarusian air forces began a joint exercise today in Belarus, which borders Ukraine and served as a staging ground for Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.The drills are set to run through February 1, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said. Russia has sent its warplanes to Belarus for the drills.

NATO member nations have sought in recent days to reassure Ukraine that they will stay the course. The United Kingdom has pledged tanks and the US military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany yesterday.

Poland's prime minister urged the German government to supply a wide range of weapons to Kyiv and voiced hope that Berlin would soon approve a transfer of battle tanks.