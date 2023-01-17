Australian Open bans Russia, Belarus flags following incident

6:02pm
|
Associated Press
A Russian flag is seen during the first round match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine.

A Russian flag is seen during the first round match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But, Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago.

"Our initial policy was that fans could bring [flags] in but could not use them to cause disruption," Tennis Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure that this is the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis."

One Russian flag was displayed during Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl's 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-1 victory over Russian player Kamilla Rakhimova on Court 14 in the first round on Monday.

Read More

Another was offered to Russian player Daniil Medvedev to autograph after his 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron in Rod Laver Arena.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from competing at Wimbledon and team events such as the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup last year because of the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded, with help from Belarus, in February.

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to enter the other three Grand Slam tournaments but as "neutral" athletes, so their nationalities are not acknowledged on any official schedules or results for the event and their countries' flags are not displayed on TV graphics.

TennisAustraliaWomen's Sport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Concern as NZ town's boil water notice in place for 28 years

2:28

Concern as NZ town's boil water notice in place for 28 years

15 mins ago

New lake caused by landslide to be monitored in Tairāwhiti

New lake caused by landslide to be monitored in Tairāwhiti

30 mins ago

Carlos Spencer's teenage son signs with All Blacks Sevens

2:10

Carlos Spencer's teenage son signs with All Blacks Sevens

32 mins ago

Business survey highlights 'increased risk' of recession

2:39

Business survey highlights 'increased risk' of recession

35 mins ago

Football Ferns vow to show spirit and fight against US

0:47

Football Ferns vow to show spirit and fight against US

48 mins ago

BREAKING

Passengers evacuated after fire on Auckland ferry

Passengers evacuated after fire on Auckland ferry
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Djokovic primed for Australian Open tilt

Gauff books spot in ASB Classic semi after beating Zhu Lin

ASB Classic boss sorry for Raducanu, defends indoor courts