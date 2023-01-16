Walking and running prove dangerous on Xmas, NY Eve - ACC

2:13pm
|

Radio New Zealand

The most dangerous activities were walking or running, followed by sports and recreation.

More than 5000 injuries that occurred on Christmas or New Year's Eve have already been paid out by ACC.

By Kate Green of rnz.co.nz

The majority were soft tissue injuries, with more than 1000 per day on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

There were 92 burns across the two days, 85 cases of what ACC classifies as a "foreign body in orifice slash eye", and almost 60 concussions.

The most accident-prone group were the over-65s, with a total of 448 injuries.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said nearly all of these injuries wee preventable if people took time to have a think, and assess the risk.

As people would continue to file claims for these dates throughout the year, the true number will likely be much higher.

In 2021, the total across the two days was more than 4600, with the majority of these, again, soft tissue injuries.

"It can be pretty easy to get carried away over the holidays," Whitaker said.

"We need to take it easy, slow things down, think things through so you can keep safe and keep having fun."

