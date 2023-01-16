Kiwi Dave Rennie axed as Wallabies coach ahead of RWC

Dave Rennie. (Source: Photosport)

Dave Rennie has reportedly been axed as Wallabies coach, with Eddie Jones set to replace him eight months out for the rugby World Cup.

Former Australia coach Jones was himself relieved from his England coaching duties in December and had been in talks with Rugby Australia for a return in some capacity.

Rennie last week told media Jones would have no involvement with the side at this year's World Cup while also denying he had signed a deal to coach in Japan once his contract expires at the end of this year.

But today it was reported Rennie had been released from his duties, Jones set to take up a five-year deal - 18 years after he last held the role.

Rennie finishes with a winning percentage of 38, the lowest of any Wallabies coach who has overseen at least 30 Tests.

The lengthy deal would see Jones at the helm during the Wallabies' home series against the British and Irish Lions in 2025 and 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Rugby Australia did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.