Family of Bianca Censori happy about Kanye West marriage

Kanye West. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kanye West's wife's family are "super happy" about their wedding.

The 46-year-old rapper reportedly tied the knot with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills last week, though they haven't obtained a marriage certificate to make their union legal yet, but the Yeezy architectural designer's loved ones are "very excited" by the news.

Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori, told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper: “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."

And another relative, Alyssia Censori, told the outlet she is "super happy for them both".

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends say 27-year-old Bianca, who divides her time between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, is a "quiet normal girl".

A source said: “Everyone’s freaking out. She and I were in much different circles … I didn’t even recognise her [in recent pictures].”

TMZ broke the news that Kanye - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - had exchanged vows with Bianca in a story on Friday.

The couple were first pictured together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star's commitment to Bianca.