Cook Islands records second Covid death

A positive Covid-19 RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

The Cook Islands has recorded its second Covid-19-related death.

Secretary of Health, Bob Williams, confirmed an 82-year-old woman suddenly died on the island of Mauke last week.

Cook Islands News reports that she returned from Australia on January 2, and on January 5 she was symptomatic and tested positive for Covid.

The death is treated as Covid-related as per the World Health Organisation guidelines, which state any death within 28 days of testing positive is to be treated as Covid-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Te Marae Ora is working with the family on Mauke for her arrangements and our sincere condolences to the family and the people of Mauke," Williams said.

Her family members have all tested negative.

On April 22 last year, authorities confirmed a 63-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died enroute to the hospital on the island of Aitutaki.

As of Friday, the Cooks had recorded almost 7000 cases since its first case in February 2022.

Last week, Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health announced that it had reintroduced compulsory mask-wearing and RAT testing for those entering health facilities. It also encouraged mask-wearing in enclosed spaces.

It has also confirmed supply for 100 prescriptions for Paxlovid, an anti-viral medication used to combat Covid-19, and had "plans to order when we are down to 70 prescriptions on hand".

rnz.co.nz