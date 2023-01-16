Audio: Close call between planes at New York airport

Delta 737 plane (Source: istock.com)

Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport on Saturday between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff.

"(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications when he noticed the other plane, operated by American Airlines, crossing in front. The recording was made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and posts flight communications.

Unfortunately this is a mistake by the American Airlines crew. ATC audio cleared them to cross 31L at Kilo not 04L. pic.twitter.com/xHqZzfx4Qr — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 15, 2023

Delta Air Lines' departing Boeing 737 plane then came to a "safe stop" on the John F. Kennedy International Airport runway as the other crossed in front, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"I think the controller made a good call to reject the takeoff," said John Cox, a retired pilot and professor of aviation safety at the University of Southern California.

He said the rejected takeoff safety manoeuvre, which is when pilots stop the aircraft and discontinue the takeoff, is one they are "very, very familiar with".

"Pilots practice rejected takeoff almost every time they get to the simulator," he said.

The Delta plane stopped about about 0.3km from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA statement.

The agency said on Sunday that it will investigate the incident, which happened about 8.45pm on Friday (local time).

The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the close call.

"They'll go back and listen to every transmission between the American jet and air traffic control to see who misunderstood what," Cox said.