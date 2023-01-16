7yo girl seriously wounded in London church drive-by shooting

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting near to St Aloysius church, in north London. (Source: Associated Press)

A drive-by shooting in central London wounded two children and four women, police said on Sunday (local time).

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called on Saturday afternoon to a church in the Euston area where a private memorial service was taking place. Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church.

"People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together.

"Instead, they were the victims of a senseless act of violence," police superintendent Jack Rowlands said.

A seven-year-old girl remained hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury.

The Rev Jeremy Trood told the BBC he heard a bang and people "sheltered in the church until the police said they can leave".

Shootings in London are uncommon. Mayor Sadiq Khan described the daytime attack as a "deeply distressing incident".

Police said an investigation was underway.