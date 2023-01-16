7yo girl seriously wounded in London church drive-by shooting

8:01am
|
Associated Press
Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting near to St Aloysius church, in north London.

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting near to St Aloysius church, in north London. (Source: Associated Press)

A drive-by shooting in central London wounded two children and four women, police said on Sunday (local time).

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called on Saturday afternoon to a church in the Euston area where a private memorial service was taking place. Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church.

"People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together.

"Instead, they were the victims of a senseless act of violence," police superintendent Jack Rowlands said.

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting near to St Aloysius church, in north London.

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting near to St Aloysius church, in north London. (Source: Associated Press)

A seven-year-old girl remained hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury.

The Rev Jeremy Trood told the BBC he heard a bang and people "sheltered in the church until the police said they can leave".

Shootings in London are uncommon. Mayor Sadiq Khan described the daytime attack as a "deeply distressing incident".

Police said an investigation was underway.

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Cops find another fence cut after leopard escapes Dallas Zoo

Cops find another fence cut after leopard escapes Dallas Zoo

16 mins ago

Man, 29, dead after car plunged into water off Twizel bridge

Man, 29, dead after car plunged into water off Twizel bridge

10:16am

Ghislaine Maxwell 'bonded' with Queen Elizabeth over shared love

Ghislaine Maxwell 'bonded' with Queen Elizabeth over shared love

10:11am

Attempted murder probe opened into Paris train station attack

Attempted murder probe opened into Paris train station attack

9:44am

Mum accused of fatally shooting son, 6, hiding body in trunk

Mum accused of fatally shooting son, 6, hiding body in trunk

9:13am

Sinkhole appears in Whangamatā, road closed

Sinkhole appears in Whangamatā, road closed
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Cops find another fence cut after leopard escapes Dallas Zoo

Ghislaine Maxwell 'bonded' with Queen Elizabeth over shared love

Attempted murder probe opened into Paris train station attack

Mum accused of fatally shooting son, 6, hiding body in trunk