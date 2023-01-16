10-year-old Sea World chopper crash survivor awake

A boy who was in a coma after a fatal helicopter collision on the Gold Coast has woken up.

A social media post attributed to Nicholas Tadros's father Simon said the 10-year-old was off life support but still on a ventilator.

"They have lowered his sedation medicine at times to see if he is responsive and he has woken up and able to respond to some questions with a nod or shake of the head," the post says.

"...He is also able to hold my hand but still no movement in his legs yet but have been advised that could be due to the broken bones in both his legs.

"Due to the pain and distress and anxiety levels they have had to sedate him again for now."

The post thanked supporters for their love and prayers and said Nicholas, who had a series of surgeries in the Queensland Children's Hospital last week, has more operations in the week ahead.

His mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, died in the January 2 incident when two choppers collided and crashed into a sand bar near Sea World.

British couple Ron and Diane Hughes and pilot Ashley Jenkinson were also killed.

Victorian mother Winnie de Silva, 33, and her nine-year-old son Leon are in a stable condition in hospital.

Jenkinson, 40, was farewelled at a service at Southport Church of Christ on Friday, while Tadros's funeral has been set for today in Sydney.

Air Transport Safety Bureau investigators are not expected to complete their probe into the accident until September 2024.

