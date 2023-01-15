Search underway for car which plunged into water off Twizel bridge

12:02pm
|
1News
Ōhau B Canal Bridge in Twizel.

Ōhau B Canal Bridge in Twizel. (Source: Google Maps)

A search is underway for a car which plunged into the water after colliding with a bridge barrier in Twizel this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene on State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Rd).

The car is believed to have collided with a bridge barrier off the Ōhau B Canal Bridge and "fallen into a body of water underneath", police said.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am.

Police cannot confirm at this stage how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One lane is closed between Lake Ōhau Rd and McAughtries Rd while an extensive search involving the police, Coastguard and Fire and Emergency New Zealand services is underway to locate the car.

"I can confirm that we have volunteers from Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes onboard Meridian Rescue who are currently conducting a search," Coastguard communications manager Julia James told 1News.

Temporary road closures are "intermittently in place" while police carry out a scene examination, police said.

The police national dive squad is due to arrive in the area later this afternoon.

New ZealandAccidentsChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

US student stabbed in head on bus for being Asian: university

US student stabbed in head on bus for being Asian: university

20 mins ago

Levin dairy targeted in early morning ram-raid

Levin dairy targeted in early morning ram-raid

48 mins ago

Rashford scores winner as Man U beat City in thrilling derby

0:28

Rashford scores winner as Man U beat City in thrilling derby

12:02pm

Search underway for car which plunged into water off Twizel bridge

Search underway for car which plunged into water off Twizel bridge

12:02pm

Lithuania gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction

Lithuania gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction

11:30am

Trauma and resilience one year on from Tonga eruption, tsunami

Trauma and resilience one year on from Tonga eruption, tsunami
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Body of man missing in Lake Wakatipu found

Road closed after serious crash near Matakana

Gang members block hospital parking, intimidate public

Ashburton bridge crashed into three times a year despite signage