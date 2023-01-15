Search underway for car which plunged into water off Twizel bridge

Ōhau B Canal Bridge in Twizel. (Source: Google Maps)

A search is underway for a car which plunged into the water after colliding with a bridge barrier in Twizel this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene on State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Rd).

The car is believed to have collided with a bridge barrier off the Ōhau B Canal Bridge and "fallen into a body of water underneath", police said.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am.

Police cannot confirm at this stage how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One lane is closed between Lake Ōhau Rd and McAughtries Rd while an extensive search involving the police, Coastguard and Fire and Emergency New Zealand services is underway to locate the car.

"I can confirm that we have volunteers from Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes onboard Meridian Rescue who are currently conducting a search," Coastguard communications manager Julia James told 1News.

Temporary road closures are "intermittently in place" while police carry out a scene examination, police said.

SH8 TWIZEL, CANTERBURY - CRASH - 8:30AM

Due to a crash south of Twizel this morning, STOP/GO traffic management is currently in place near Canal bridge. Please exercise caution in the area, pass with care and expect short delays at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/GEsp8VxYyR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 14, 2023

The police national dive squad is due to arrive in the area later this afternoon.