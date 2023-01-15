More heavy rain expected for Gisborne post-Cyclone Hale

Arakihi Road in Gisborne in the aftermath of Cyclone Hale. (Source: Uawa Civil Defence)

Gisborne could be struck with more heavy rain next week, as it struggles to recover from the impact of Cyclone Hale.

Civil Defence said significant progress had been made in the past few days, clearing up slips and debris from this week's storm.

It said good progress had been made clearing roads over the past few days, including the main coastal road, State Highway 35, which was now open for 12 hours each day.

MetService said a sub-tropical low, bringing more rain, would move onto the east of the North Island late on Thursday.

Although it was still uncertain how it would tack, forecasters said it would possibly bring more heavy falls to Gisborne from mid-Wednesday until late Thursday.

However, Hawke's Bay north of Napier was likely to escape warning amounts of rain.

More than 60 parcels containing food or medical supplies have been distributed to Tairāwhiti families left isolated by Cyclone Hale.

Most of the parcels, which the Defence Force helped deliver, have gone to homes in Ruatoria, while about 10 went to other rural areas.

As of yesterday evening, 10 families were still in emergency accommodation, while six others were able to head home on Saturday morning.

Civil Defence said half of around 180 homes contacted yesterday needed help of some form.

The government has offered $100,000 towards recovery efforts in Gisborne, including one-on-one mentoring support.

A $150,000 contribution to the Mayoral Relief Fund has also been announced, to help with the clean-up.

