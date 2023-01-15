Brighton thrashes Liverpool 3-0 in Premier League

Liverpool's hopes of Champions League qualification took a blow after it was thrashed at Brighton 3-0 this morning.

Solly March scored twice to inflict another setback on Liverpool's stuttering season, which has seen the Merseyside team lose six times in the English Premier League.

Substitute Danny Welbeck added a third in a win that left Jurgen Klopp's team seven points adrift of the top four in ninth place.

The 2020 champions have dropped 26 points this season, with just 18 games gone.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, reacts after Brighton's Solly March scored his side's second goal.

Brighton moved above Liverpool into seventh after its first home win over the Reds since 1961.

Brighton had a penalty award overturned by VAR before halftime after replays showed March was offside before being brought down by Alisson.

Brighton's frustrations were alleviated by a rapid start to the second period as March scored in the 46th.

He doubled the advantage seven minutes later with a finish into the right corner from just inside the 18-yard box.

Welbeck sealed Brighton’s deserved victory nine minutes from time.

