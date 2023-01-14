Norrie to face Gasquet in ASB Classic final

10:02am
|

Radio New Zealand

Cameron Norrie.

Cameron Norrie. (Source: Photosport)

Cameron Norrie will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the final of the men's ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland today.

The Auckland-raised Norrie defeated young American Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-4 in the first semifinal.

The second semifinal did not go ahead on Friday after Gasquet's opponent France's Constant Lestienne withdrew before the match started with a pectoral injury.

Norrie is into his second ASB Classic final after finishing as runner-up in 2019. Gasquet is at the Auckland tournament for the first time.

After a strong lead-in to the Auckland tournament Norrie is now the only male player on tour to have six wins this year.

However, the 27-year-old Norrie will be tested as he has never played against Gasquet who has been on the ATP Tour for 20 years.

The doubles final will be between Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic against Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

