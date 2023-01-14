Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offence charges in UK

40 mins ago
|
Associated Press
Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey. (Source: Getty)

Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the UK to 12.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theatre in London. He appeared via video-link in a London courtroom today.

He now faces a dozen charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

His trial is due to start on June 6 and last for three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the US, was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeMoviesNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz starts NASCAR career

Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz starts NASCAR career

10 mins ago

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

29 mins ago

School searched 6-year-old's backpack before teacher shot

School searched 6-year-old's backpack before teacher shot

40 mins ago

Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offence charges in UK

Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offence charges in UK

45 mins ago

Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return

Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return

10:40am

Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported

Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

School searched 6-year-old's backpack before teacher shot

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son

Trump Organisation fined $2.5 million for tax fraud

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54