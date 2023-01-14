Cloud shot up in front of Hawaii flight before turbulence injured 25

1:35pm
|
Associated Press
A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane. (Source: istock.com)

A cloud shot up vertically like a plume of smoke in a matter of seconds before a Hawaiian Airlines flight last month hit severe turbulence and 25 people on board were injured, according to a preliminary report today by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The captain of the December 18 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu told investigators that flight conditions were smooth with clear skies when the cloud shot up in front of the plane and there was no time to change course, the report said. He called the lead flight attendant and told her there might be turbulence. Within one to three seconds, the plane “encountered severe turbulence”, the report states.

Shortly afterwards, the lead flight attendant told the crew there were multiple injuries in the cabin.

Twenty-five of the 291 passengers and crew members on board were injured, including four passengers and two crew members who were seriously hurt, the report says. The plane sustained minor damage.

Hawaiian Airlines chief operating officer Jon Snook said at the time that such turbulence is unusual, noting that the airline had not experienced anything like it in recent history. The fasten-seatbelts sign was on at the time, though some of the injured were not wearing them, he said.

The report includes factual information but not a probable cause. That is typically included in the final report, which could take a year or two to complete.

