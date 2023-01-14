Childcare organisation Porse has 9 licences temporarily suspended

1:50pm
|

Radio New Zealand

The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended the licences of three Porse carers in Christchurch and six in Auckland.

The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended the licences of three Porse carers in Christchurch and six in Auckland. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A home childcare organisation has had nine licences temporarily suspended after complaints about carers breaking the rules.

Porse is an umbrella brand for at-home childcare workers who care for children in their own homes.

The Ministry of Education administers the licences.

Its acting leader of operations and integration, Helen Hurst, said it followed up the complaints and found Porse in breach, though the ministry was not saying which rules had been broken.

Three licences in Christchurch and six in Auckland have been suspended, and Porse has been given time to respond.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandSocial IssuesChristchurch and CanterburyAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Vatican farewell for Australian Cardinal George Pell

Vatican farewell for Australian Cardinal George Pell

19 mins ago

Lisa Marie Presley's final Instagram posts on how 'death is part of life'

Lisa Marie Presley's final Instagram posts on how 'death is part of life'

41 mins ago

Man City's Benjamin Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Man City's Benjamin Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

2:00pm

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

1:53pm

1 dead after car, truck collide in Auckland

1 dead after car, truck collide in Auckland

1:50pm

Childcare organisation Porse has 9 licences temporarily suspended

Childcare organisation Porse has 9 licences temporarily suspended
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

1 dead after car, truck collide in Auckland

Overturned truck trailer slows traffic on Auckland motorway

Nursery items among $100k worth of goods stolen from Christchurch home

Photos: Long-awaited Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway revealed