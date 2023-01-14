Childcare organisation Porse has 9 licences temporarily suspended

The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended the licences of three Porse carers in Christchurch and six in Auckland. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A home childcare organisation has had nine licences temporarily suspended after complaints about carers breaking the rules.

Porse is an umbrella brand for at-home childcare workers who care for children in their own homes.

The Ministry of Education administers the licences.

Its acting leader of operations and integration, Helen Hurst, said it followed up the complaints and found Porse in breach, though the ministry was not saying which rules had been broken.

Three licences in Christchurch and six in Auckland have been suspended, and Porse has been given time to respond.

