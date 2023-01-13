RSPCA seize 81 cats at rural Victoria property

8:30pm
|
AAP
Cats.

Cats. (Source: istock.com)

Eighty-one cats have been seized from a property in western Victoria over animal cruelty concerns.

The RSPCA and police attended the property in the Ararat region on Wednesday and Thursday, assessing 116 cats, 82 horses and three sheep.

All of the animals had to be treated for various welfare concerns, while the 81 cats were surrendered to the RSPCA.

The organisation will investigate the person in charge of the animals for allegedly breaching a 10-year ownership ban.

Animal cruelty allegations will also be investigated.

"We are committed to helping people better care for their pets but will hold people to account where legal responsibilities are not upheld," RSPCA Victoria's Lisa Calleja said.

"Where there are significant concerns, animals will be seized and taken into our care to ensure their welfare."

Anyone who breaches an ownership ban order under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act could be penalised up to AU$92,460 ($NZ100,884) in fines or two years imprisonment.

