Rick and Morty creator awaits trial for domestic violence

19 mins ago
|
Associated Press
Justin Roiland.

Justin Roiland. (Source: Getty)

Justin Roiland, who created the animated series Rick and Morty and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

A criminal complaint obtained today from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents.

Roiland has pleaded not guilty.

The incident occurred in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the charges apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported them today, when a pre-trial hearing was held in the case.

Emails seeking comment from Roiland's attorney and representatives for Cartoon Network, which airs Rick and Morty, were not immediately returned. Roiland is set to return to court in April. A trial date has not been set.

Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, both voiced by Roiland. It has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim nighttime programming block, and has been renewed for a seventh.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaTelevision

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

BREAKING

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after being rushed to hospital

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after being rushed to hospital

19 mins ago

Rick and Morty creator awaits trial for domestic violence

Rick and Morty creator awaits trial for domestic violence

25 mins ago

SVG, Stanaway forge all-Kiwi combo for Supercars endurance races

SVG, Stanaway forge all-Kiwi combo for Supercars endurance races

41 mins ago

Brazil riot ruins artistic treasures

Brazil riot ruins artistic treasures

48 mins ago

Air NZ pokes fun at Harry and Meghan over book error

4:35

Air NZ pokes fun at Harry and Meghan over book error

1:57pm

Photos: Long-awaited Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway revealed

Photos: Long-awaited Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway revealed
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after being rushed to hospital

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

Flash actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge

Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple