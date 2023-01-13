Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffers cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley (Source: Getty)

Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley said. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

TMZ, who first reported the incident, say paramedics were called to her Calabasas, California home, where they performed CPR.

She was then rushed to hospital.

Presley, 54, is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and had attended the Golden Globes earlier in the week.

