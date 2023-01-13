ASB Classic semi-finals shape up as final four found

Cameron Norrie. (Source: Photosport)

The tournament's second seed and 'local' star, an up and coming American, a French legend and the lowest ranked player in the original main draw make up the final four of the ASB Classic.

Auckland-raised Cameron Norrie was the first player through to the semifinals.

After a delayed start of two hours to the centre court match due to rain, Norrie defeated American Marcos Giron 6-1 6-7 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The last time the two players met in Austria last year Giron won and Norrie said he wanted revenge.

"I knew what I wanted to do and knew what I had to do and I came out doing that from the beginning and I just went away from that slightly but came back to it in the third."

After Auckland, Norrie heads to Melbourne for the Australian Open and was pleased to get to play on the outdoor court on Thursday after being forced indoors for the end of his second round match on Wednesday.

Norrie will meet American Jenson Brooksby in the semifinal today.

Jenson Brooksby. (Source: Photosport)

Twenty-two-year-old Brooksby beat Quentin Halys 7-6 7-6 in the quarterfinals.

The fans were barely in their seats for the night session when 36-year-old Frenchman Richard Gasquet took the court for his 123rd tour-level quarterfinal against Belgium's David Goffin who was back at the Auckland tournament for the first time in 10 years.

Goffin comfortably took the first set 6-1 and Gasquet won the second 6-1.

The rain which has interrupted the tournament returned with Gasquet ahead 2-1 in the third set.

After a delay of nearly an hour the players were back on court and Gasquet continued to victory 1-6 6-1 6-1.

Richard Gasquet. (Source: Photosport)

The last match of the fourth day of the tournament was the longest. It took two hours and 46 minutes for France's Constant Lestienne to secure a 2-6 7-6 7-5 win over Serbian Laslo Djere.

Djere had several chances to win but couldn't convert when it mattered most.

It is only the second time in his career that Lestienne has made the final four of a tour level event.

Lestienne will meet Gasquet in today's second semifinal in an all-French affair.

