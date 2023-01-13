Council-managed buses carry National Party advertising

19 mins ago
|

Radio New Zealand

A bus in Wellington.

A bus in Wellington. (Source: istock.com)

National Party advertisements have been seen on council-managed buses in Napier and Hastings.

On Friday, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council released a statement that said it was aware its contractor, Go Bus, which operates the service goBay had accepted political advertising from the National Party in Hawke's Bay and other places.

The National Party candidate for the Napier seat in the next election is Katie Nimon, who works as the transport manager at the regional council.

Regional council general manager of policy and regulation Katrina Brunton said to avoid any conflict of interest, her office will oversee all transport planning and funding decisions.

She said the council was not involved in the advertising process and did not benefit from it.

Brunton said the council could not prevent this type of advertising under its current contract, and a new contract in 2025 is intended to prevent any political advertising on buses.

