Visitors urged to help stop algae spread at Nelson Lakes

6:05am
|

Radio New Zealand

The northern tip of the southern alps near St Arnaud in the Nelson Lakes National Park in late June.

The northern tip of the southern alps near St Arnaud in the Nelson Lakes National Park in late June. (Source: RNZ / Tracy Neal)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is asking visitors to Nelson Lakes National Park this summer to stay out of some of its lakes, to help protect the lakes from an algae that causes a mucus-like substance.

It said the microscopic algae lindavia that caused the sticky mucus-like substance known as lake snow was in the park's Lake Rotoiti and Lake Rotoroa.

DOC said it wanted to prevent the algae being spread to Rotomairewhenua/Blue Lake, Rotomaninitua/Lake Angelus and Rotopōhueroa/Lake Constance.

DOC community ranger Sandra Wotherspoon said hut wardens were stationed at Blue Lake Hut over the summer peak visitor season to advise trampers about protecting the lakes.

Blue Lake.

Blue Lake. (Source: Supplied)

She said visitors were being asked to not swim in or touch Blue Lake and Lake Constance, to protect their water quality from being ruined by the lake snow.

DOC said NIWA testing found the water clarity at Blue Lake was among the highest in the world, with 63m visibility.

Wotherspoon said the algae lindavia could be spread to a new area in just one drop of water.

"Clothing, boots, drink bottles and swimming, tramping and fishing gear could harbour lindavia. It could then be washed out when entering a different lake or river," she said.

DOC said although lindavia was not toxic to humans, it was not known how it would affect the ecology and health of the lakes.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandNelsonEnvironment

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Bills' Hamlin released from hospital

Bills' Hamlin released from hospital

19 mins ago

Spinners, Conway lift NZ to 79-run win over Pakistan in ODI

Spinners, Conway lift NZ to 79-run win over Pakistan in ODI

26 mins ago

Cyclone Hale moves away but road closures remain

4:55

Cyclone Hale moves away but road closures remain

55 mins ago

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

6:46am

Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion's death about to face trial

Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion's death about to face trial

6:23am

Armstrong enjoying father-son time before shift to IndyCar

2:06

Armstrong enjoying father-son time before shift to IndyCar
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Unicorn sculpture stolen from storm-damaged Nelson home

Bug invasion incoming with wet summer weather

UB40 Nelson concert made R18 just hours before show

Weather: More rain to lash Coromandel, BOP; Taranaki in firing line