Tennis ace Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Naomi Osaka in September 2022 (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka has announced she's expecting her first child, just three days after one of the sport's biggest stars announced she wouldn't be competing at the Australian Open.

But while there had been some speculation after her withdrawal that the 25-year-old four-time grand slam winner might be pulling the plug on her career, the two-time Australian Open champ also revealed that she plans to be back in action in Melbourne next year.

Japan's Osaka, who hasn't competed on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open last September, said in a Twitter post, accompanied by what appeared like a pregnancy scan: "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha.'"

The news comes five days after another former world No.1, retired Australian great and reigning Australian Open champion Ash Barty, also announced she and her husband Garry Kissick were expecting their first child.

Osaka, who had not initially elaborated on her withdrawal from the Melbourne grand slam which she's won twice in 2019 and 2021, added in her post that she expected to be back at the Australian Open in 2024.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," said Osaka, who's also a double winner of the US Open, before signing off with the message: "Love you all infinitely".

The superstar, who is in a relationship with rapper Cordae, added in her post: "The past few years have been interesting to say the least.

"But I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I realise that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I knew that I have so much to look forward to in the future."