Russian military sees shakeup as battle rages in Ukraine town

Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance on Wednesday (local time) in one of the bloodiest battles of Russia's invasion, while Ukraine's unflagging resistance and other challenges prompted Moscow to shake up its military leadership again.

Russian forces used jets, mortars and rockets to bombard Soledar in an unrelenting assault.

Soledar's fall, while unlikely to provide a turning point in the nearly 11-month war, would be a prize for a Kremlin starved of good news from the battlefield in recent months. It would also offer Russian troops a springboard to conquer other areas of Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, such as the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut.

Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk province, which together make up the Donbas region bordering Russia, were Moscow's main stated territorial targets in invading Ukraine, but the fighting has stood mostly at a stalemate.

In an apparent recognition of battlefield setbacks, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the demotion of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine after only three months on the job. The chief of the military’s General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, was named as the replacement for General Sergei Surovikin, who was demoted to deputy.

During his short time overseeing the troops in Ukraine, Surovikin was credited with strengthening coordination and reinforcing control. But he also announced a humiliating withdrawal in November from the Kherson, the only regional centre Russian forces had captured just weeks after the Kremlin illegally annexed the area. His demotion signalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't fully satisfied with his performance.

Gerasimov, meanwhile, was seen as the top architect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and critics have blamed him for Moscow's military setbacks.

The Defence Ministry said expanded military tasks and the need for "closer interaction between branches of the military as well as increasing the quality of supplies and the efficiency of directing groups of forces" prompted the leadership changes.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar and the spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen.

Ukrainian soldiers watch as smoke billows during fighting in Soledar. (Source: Associated Press)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stopped short of declaring the settlement's capture, telling reporters Russian forces had achieved "positive dynamics in advancing" in Soledar. "Let's not rush, and wait for official statements," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in on Wednesday in his nightly video address: "Now the terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that some part of our city of Soledar - a city that was almost completely destroyed by the occupiers - is allegedly some kind of Russia's achievement." He said Ukrainian forces in the area are holding out against the Russians.

Soledar, known for salt mining and processing, has little intrinsic value but it lies at a strategic point 10 kilometres north of the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces want to surround.

Taking Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for the Russians to press toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk province.

An exceptional feature of the fighting near Bakhmut is that some has taken place around entrances to disused salt mine tunnels, which run for some 200 kilometres, according to Western intelligence reports.