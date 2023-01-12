Nelson police searching for 'dangerous' Black Power member

54 mins ago
|
1News
Teina Haddon has a warrant to arrest and shouldn't be approached, police say.

Teina Haddon has a warrant to arrest and shouldn't be approached, police say. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are searching for a "dangerous" Black Power member allegedly connected with a serious incident in Nelson on December 30.

Teina Jareau Haddon, 33, has a warrant out for his arrest and "should not be approached", Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning said, adding that the incident left a person seriously injured.

"While there's no risk to the wider public, it's important that we locate him.

"Our message to Teina would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately," Bruning said.

He added that Haddon has associates in Victory Square and Appleby, and police "expect" he may be mobile in the area.

Haddon is described as of large, solid build, with distinctive facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNelson

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

BREAKING

Hamilton dairy machete attack: Police release image of suspect

2:26

Hamilton dairy machete attack: Police release image of suspect

26 mins ago

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

28 mins ago

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

32 mins ago

Police seek person of interest after Waikato Hospital acid theft

Police seek person of interest after Waikato Hospital acid theft

34 mins ago

NZ Sevens face tough pool games in last ever event on home soil

NZ Sevens face tough pool games in last ever event on home soil

54 mins ago

Nelson police searching for 'dangerous' Black Power member

Nelson police searching for 'dangerous' Black Power member
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Hamilton dairy machete attack: Police release image of suspect

Police seek person of interest after Waikato Hospital acid theft

Visitors urged to help stop algae spread at Nelson Lakes

13-year-old arrested after Napier ram-raid