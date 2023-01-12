Nelson police searching for 'dangerous' Black Power member

Teina Haddon has a warrant to arrest and shouldn't be approached, police say. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are searching for a "dangerous" Black Power member allegedly connected with a serious incident in Nelson on December 30.

Teina Jareau Haddon, 33, has a warrant out for his arrest and "should not be approached", Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning said, adding that the incident left a person seriously injured.

"While there's no risk to the wider public, it's important that we locate him.

"Our message to Teina would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately," Bruning said.

He added that Haddon has associates in Victory Square and Appleby, and police "expect" he may be mobile in the area.

Haddon is described as of large, solid build, with distinctive facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 111.