Court told 'bogus' Kiwi doctor in UK was 'utterly unqualified'

Zholia Alemi. (Source: Cumbria Police)

A Kiwi woman who allegedly forged qualifications so she could work as a doctor in Britain's National Health Service was paid between NZ$1.9m and NZ$2.5m for her work, a court in the UK has heard.

The Guardian report that Zholia Alemi faces 20 charges, including forgery and fraud, which she denies.

"To put it bluntly, the defendant is a fraud," prosecutor Christopher Stables said, alleging "bogus assertions" over her work experience.

"While she held herself out as being a doctor, she was utterly unqualified to do so."

Alemi claimed to have qualified at the University of Auckland when she registered to work in the UK in 1995 - when in fact, she had failed her exams, the trial at Manchester Crown Court heard.

Despite this, Britain's General Medical Council accepted her application, and Alemi went on to work as a psychiatrist in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland between 1998 and 2017.

"She decided to achieve by forgery what she had failed to achieve by academic study," Stables said.

"She didn't ever complete the course. She didn't pass, and cannot therefore have been awarded the degree that she claims to have."

Alemi is believed to be 60 years old and born in Iran. She married a New Zealand national in 1987, the Guardian reported.

In 2018, she was jailed for five years after faking a dementia patient's will.

The latest trial is expected to last between four and five weeks.