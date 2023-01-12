Aussie admiral slammed over 'love sub' trip

1:26pm
|
AAP
A military ship.

A military ship. (Source: istock.com)

A former chief of the Australian Navy is under fire for taking his girlfriend for a ride on a military submarine and proposing to her.

Vice Admiral Michael Noonan used his position to grant his partner Samantha Heighway approval to board the HMAS Waller on June 23 last year, News Corps reports.

The submarine was at sea to film material for Defence Force Recruiting near Geraldton in Western Australia at the time.

The Defence Department has said no rules were broken but it was "not routine" as civilians were not commonly invited on such trips.

Coalition assistant defence spokesman Phil Thompson told News Corp the incident was an "abuse of power".

"The Navy is a professional outfit, this isn't the chief of Navy's personal love sub," he said.

"There are proper times when civilians can go on military equipment or bases, but this circumstance is not one of them in my opinion."

Noonan retired from Defence in September last year.

WorldAustralia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

'I have to look good' - Parker on his comeback after brutal defeat

'I have to look good' - Parker on his comeback after brutal defeat

9 mins ago

2022's list of declined baby names revealed

2022's list of declined baby names revealed

32 mins ago

UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife

UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife

38 mins ago

41% increase in 'serious' data breaches - Privacy Commissioner

41% increase in 'serious' data breaches - Privacy Commissioner

2:51pm

Canada girls assaulted people same night as killing - police

Canada girls assaulted people same night as killing - police

2:36pm

The ozone is slowly healing decades after humans destroyed it

The ozone is slowly healing decades after humans destroyed it
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Man jailed after abducting social media date in Brisbane

Aus teacher charged with abusing boys on trip to New Zealand

Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81

Hero Vic cop allegedly denied promotion over IV with earrings