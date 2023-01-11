Unicorn sculpture stolen from storm-damaged Nelson home

The sculpture was a replica of the figurehead of the HMS Unicorn, pictured here, one of the oldest still-floating ships in the world. (Source: Supplied)

A unicorn sculpture has been stolen from an well-recognised Nelson house.

Caleb Harcus owns the colloquially known Red House, on Rocks Rd, and is disappointed to see the sculpture missing.

“They had gone to a grand old effort to get it down,” he said. “They would have had to get a good look at it and figure out how it was bolted and use the appropriate tools to get it down.”

The sculpture was held high above the ground by three poles and bolted to a concrete pad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unicorn is a replica of the figurehead on the HMS Unicorn – one of the oldest still-floating ships in the world, launched in 1824 and currently docked in Dundee, Scotland as a museum – and ended up costing Caleb $17,000.

“I spent way too much getting the ship’s figurehead carved,” he says. “[The carver] did such a beautiful job of it.”

Except for its wooden horn, the figurehead is polystyrene and was painstakingly replicated in Auckland with Scotland’s royal banner of arms even being substituted for Nelson’s coat of arms, before it was coated in 12 layers of paint.

Caleb says he’s concerned the sculpture was damaged when it was removed but would love to see it returned anyway.

He doesn’t believe it would have been taken if the Red House had been occupied.

The house was empty, having been red-stickered after the August 2022 weather event brought a mudslide down and took the house off its piles.

The property can be seen in September 2022, after it was red-stickered, with the unicorn figurehead still overlooking the house in the top-right. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb said he was “flattered” by an outpouring of public support after people saw the damaged house but says he’s doing fine.

“I wasn’t affected at all,” he says. “It was my tenant Alana who got moved out at the last minute, and all her gear is going mouldy in there.”

But the beloved house’s future is uncertain.

Caleb says the Earthquake Commission needs to figure out what they want to do with all the mud before the house can be assessed, but there’s a chance excavation could bring more of the hillside down.

“I’m not the slightest bit worried about it all,” he says. “There were so many people who were affected, I wasn’t affected in the slightest. For me, it was just a rental property.”

The Red House is one of 19 Nelson homes still red-stickered. A further 84 homes are yellow-stickered.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air