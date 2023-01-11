Police enter German village condemned to let mine expand

Protesters clash with police officers next to the Garzweiler lignite opencast mine at the Luetzerath village near Erkelenz, Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

Police on Wednesday entered a condemned village in western Germany, launching an effort to evict activists holed up at the site in an effort to prevent its demolition from making way for the expansion of a coal mine.

Officers in riot gear moved into the tiny hamlet of Luetzerath, which has become a flashpoint of debate over the country’s climate efforts.

Environmentalists say bulldozing the village to expand the nearby Garzweiler coal mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. The government and utility company RWE say the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

On Tuesday, protesters refused to heed a court ruling effectively banning them from the area. Some dug trenches, built barricades and perched atop giant tripods in an effort to stop heavy machines from reaching the village before police pushed them back by force.

The fate of the tiny village has sparked heated debate in Germany over the country's continued use of coal and whether tackling climate change justifies breaking the law.

"People are putting all of their efforts, all of their lives, into this struggle to keep the coal in the ground," said Dina Hamid, a spokesperson for the activist group Luetzerath Lives.

"If this coal is burned, we're actually going to take down our climate goals," she said. "So we're trying to, with our bodies, protect the climate goals."

The debate flared up hours later at a town hall meeting in nearby Erkelenz, when one regional official accused activists of being willing to "spill human blood" to defend the now-abandoned village.

The Garzweiler lignite opencast mine, left, is seen next to the Luetzerath village and the protest camp near Erkelenz, Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

Stephan Pusch, who heads the district administration, said that while he sympathised with the protesters' aims, the time had come to give up Luetzerath. The village's last resident left in 2022 after being forced to sell to utility company RWE.

"You've achieved your goal. Now clear the pitch," he said to jeers from the room.

Many disagreed, arguing that the village is more than just a potent symbol of the need to stop global warming.

Studies indicate that about 110 million metric tons of coal could be extracted from beneath Luetzerath. The government and RWE say this coal is needed to ensure Germany's energy security — squeezed by the cut in supply of Russian gas due to the war in Ukraine.

Critics counter that burning so much coal would make it much harder for Germany, and the world, to cap global warming at 1.5C as agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

A protester is carried by police officers next to the Garzweiler lignite opencast mine at the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz. (Source: Associated Press)

Pusch, the regional administration chief, warned protesters that intentionally breaking the law wouldn't help their cause in a country where the violent seizure of power and the horrors of dictatorship are still within living memory.

"I'll tell you honestly that I'm scared my children will grow up in a world that isn't worth living in anymore," he said. "But I'm at least as scared of my children growing up in a country where everyone takes the law into their own hands."

"You won't save the world's climate on your own," said Pusch. "(We'll) only do so if we manage to take the majority of the population with us."

Similar debates over how far civil disobedience can go have taken place in Germany and elsewhere in recent months amid a wave of road blockades and other dramatic actions by protesters demanding tougher measures to combat climate change.