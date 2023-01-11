Lottery draw in the US up to $2.1B after no big winner

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip. (Source: Associated Press)

The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated US$1.35 billion (NZ$2.1 billion) after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late tonight were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The prize for the next drawing is Saturday.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

The estimated US$1.35 billion (NZ$2.1 billion) jackpot prize would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout, which for Saturday's drawing is an estimated US$707.9 million (NZ$1.1 billion).

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.