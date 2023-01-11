CDG blasts back-to-back sixes but injury mars win with Strikers

Adelaide Strikers' joy at a convincing 20-run victory over the Melbourne Renegades has been dampened by a hamstring injury suffered by Colin de Grandhomme.

The Kiwi allrounder was injured running between wickets with batting hero Chris Lynn, who was also laid low. Lynn suffered fatigue, wilting in the summer heat as he peeled off his third successive BBL half-century.

Despite neither man being able to field the Strikers were able to defend their imposing 4-202 on Tuesday night, restricting the Renegades to 6-182 at Adelaide Oval.

The result meant the Strikers leapfrog the Renegades and Sydney Thunder into third spot on the ladder.

The extent of de Grandhomme's injury is unknown but Strikers are at Melbourne Stars on Thursday before hosting Brisbane Heat on Saturday.

For 'Gades wicketkeeper Sam Harper top-scored with 63, while Englishman Matt Critchley (33no) and Will Sutherland (31) provided some fireworks at the death.

But the visitors were always a long way behind the eight-ball, unable to capitalise on de Grandhomme's absence which deprived Adelaide of a sixth bowling option.

Colin de Grandhomme. (Source: Photosport)

Openers Marcus Harris (eight) and Martin Guptill (14) fell to skied catches before captain Aaron Finch (two) was trapped plumb lbw to offspinner Ben Manenti to have the 'Gades reeling.

Harper, coming off a career-best 89 against the Hobart Hurricanes, succumbed attempting to slog-sweep his third six from Manenti's third over.

Sutherland was reprieved twice early, Ryan Gibson and substitute Henry Hunt grassing sitters, and duly slammed 20 and 16 off back-to-back overs of spin from Manenti and Cam Boyce.

It was game over when Sutherland departed in the 19th over to Wes Agar who was the pick of the bowlers along with acting captain Matt Short (both 2-26).

"For me, there comes a time in your career when you stop being the kid and you start being more of a senior head," Agar said of being entrusted with the pivotal 19th over.

"With Sidsy (Peter Siddle) out, the boys needed someone to take that role on and I find a lot of confidence in that.

"I'm glad I got given the ball tonight and was able to execute."

Earlier, Lynn extended his advantage atop the BBL runscoring leaderboard and put the Strikers firmly in control.

Lynn (69no off 37 balls) was well supported by in-form Short (38) and imports Adam Hose (33) and de Grandhomme (32).

Sri Lankan leggie Ruwantha Kellapotha (2-32) impressed in his first outing, but fellow wrist-spinning debutant Critchley conceded 19 from his sole, nervy over.

Kane Richardson, after shaking off a side strain scare, was thumped by de Grandhomme for a four-ball sequence of 4, 6, 6, 6 and finished with the sorry figures of 1-62.

"At the innings break I reckon it was about par and I certainly thought we could chase it down," Sutherland said.

"Obviously, it got away from us a bit."