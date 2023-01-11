At rehabbed Golden Globes, The Fabelmans, Banshees triumph

Michelle Yeoh accepting the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Source: Associated Press)

The Golden Globes returned to the air today with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.

The top film awards went to The Fabelmans, winner of best film, drama, and The Banshees of Inisherin, winner of best film, comedy or musical. Abbott Elementary, White Lotus and House of the Dragon led the TV awards.

Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with little of the fanfare that usually opens such ceremonies. He plunged straight into the issues that drove the Globes off television and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the group was revealed to have no Black members. Carmichael opened by asking the crowd to “be a little quiet here".

“I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael,” said the Rothanial comedian. “And I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won't say they were a racist organisation,” he continued before sitting on the stage. “But they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will.”

On a soggy night following punishing, prolonged rains that have lashed Southern California, the first award went to Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, for best supporting actor in Everything Everywhere All at Once. A clearly emotional Quan, who had left acting years before directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert cast him in their multiverse tale, thanked them for his second act.

"More than 30 years later, two guys thought of me," said Quan. “They remembered that kid. And they gave me the opportunity to try again.”

Ke Huy Quan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Source: Associated Press)

Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere At Once, also won, for best actress in a comedy or musical. The Malaysian-born Yeoh was just the second female actor of Asian descent to win in the category, after her Crazy Rich Asian costar Awkwafina, who won for The Farewell in 2020. “Forty years,” the 60-year-old Yeoh said. “Not letting go of this.”

Possibly Yeoh's stiffest competition at the Academy Awards, Cate Blanchett of Tár, won best actress on the drama side. Blanchett, in production, wasn't in attendance to pick up her forth Globe. (Also absent was Kevin Costner, best-actor winner in a drama series for Yellowstone. Presenter Regina Hall said he was sheltering in place in Santa Barbara due to flooding).

Steven Spielberg, nominated 14 times by the Globes for best director, won the honour for the third time for his autobiographical The Fabelmans. The filmmaker began by thanking his three sisters, his late father and his late mother, Leah Adler (played by Michelle Williams in the film). “She is up there kvelling about this right now," said Spielberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Spielberg accepting the Best Director award for The Fabelmans. (Source: Associated Press)

Angela Bassett, a likely Oscar frontrunner, won best supporting actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning,” Bassett said, referencing the loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Angela Bassett poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Source: Associated Press)

Best actor was an upset. Austin Butler won for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. The favourite in the category has arguably been Brendan Fraser for The Whale. Ahead of the Globes, Fraser said he would not attend because "my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite”. In 2018, Fraser said he was groped in 2003 by longtime HFPA member Philip Berk. Berk, who is no longer an HFPA member, denied it.

Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for Elvis. (Source: Associated Press)

Mike White's HBO series White Lotus won for best limited or anthology series. Fresh off her dramatic finale, Jennifer Coolidge gave one of the night’s lengthiest and warmest speeches while accepting the award for best supporting actress in a limited series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even if this is the end, you sort of changed my life in a million different ways,” Coolidge told White Lotus creator Mike White. “My neighbours are speaking to me, things like that.”

The public school sitcom Abbott Elementary came in the lead TV nominee and took home three awards, including best comedy series. Quinta Brunson, the show's creator and star, won best actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams won for his supporting role.

“It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even have imagined it would have," said Brunson as she thanked the studios that backed her vision. “But let's be real. I did imagine it. That's why I sold it to you.”

Best drama series went to Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Colin Farrell, who first won a Globe in 2009 for his performance in Martin McDonagh's In Bruges in 2009, won best actor in a comedy in his reteaming with McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. Farrell thanked McDonagh (who also won best original screenplay), his castmates, his kids and the film's donkey, Jenny.

Naatu Naatu from the Telugu sensation RRR, won best song over the likes of Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Jeremy Allen White of The Bear beat out Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin and Martin Short of Only Murders in the Building to win best actor in a comedy or musical series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The red carpet (coloured grey this year) was just as crammed with decked-out stars as ever ahead of the ceremony today, including Bassett in glittering silver and Lily James in a long-flowing red dress. Whether viewers also returned remains to be seen.

Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC opted not to televise, saying the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed time to make “meaningful reform".

The Globes were plunged into chaos shortly before a largely remote pandemic 2021 awards show when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA, then numbering 87 members, had no Black members.

Tom Cruise, whose Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for best picture, drama, famously returned his three Golden Globe awards after the HFPA revelations. Mid-show today, Carmichael came out with three trophies he said he found backstage, and suggested they be traded for Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the leader of the Church of Scientology.

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael during his monologue at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Source: Associated Press)

Under mounting pressure, the HFPA pledged to reform, diversified its membership and changed some of the ways it operates. It now has 96 members, including six Black members, along with 103 non-member voters. Billionaire Todd Boehly purchased the Globes through his Eldridge Industries, and has begun turning the non-profit group into a for-profit company.

Reaction to the Globe nominations last month was muted, with few stars publicly celebrating. But much of the industry turned out. Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy received tributes. Sean Penn introduced a message from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be no third World War," Zelensky said in a taped message, predicting Russia's defeat. "It is not a trilogy.”

When the Globes were on the brink, NBC reworked its deal with the HFPA into a one-year contract and moved the show to today from its regular Monday spot.

As it has for most award shows, viewership to the Globes telecast has cratered. After the 2020 awards were watched by 18.4 million, the 2021 edition managed just 6.9 million, according to Nielsen. Still, the Globes remain a valuable marketing tool for awards contenders, propping up ads for films in the long stretch between the holidays and the Oscars, which air March 12, a year after “the slap”.

Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Murphy said he knew the blueprint for longevity in show business: “Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth!”