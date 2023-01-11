Apprentice jockey charged with careless riding during fatal race

An apprentice jockey has been charged with careless riding in the race in which Megan Taylor was killed.

On December 15 at Canterbury's Ashburton Raceway there was a collision between several horses during race two of the meet.

As a result Taylor, a 26-year-old apprentice jockey, fell from her horse. She died of her injuries later on the same day.

Karen Parsons, who trained Red Orchid, the horse Taylor was riding, told RNZ four horses had fallen during the race.

St John Ambulance service said at the time two other people were treated for minor injuries.

The Racing Integrity Board has now charged an apprentice jockey with riding carelessly.

A panel was being assigned to hear the charges.

