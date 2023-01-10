Ukraine school rejects Russian claim 600 troops killed there

College No. 47 was damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk. (Source: Associated Press)

Officials at a vocational school in an eastern Ukraine city dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed in a missile strike there, saying on Monday (local time) that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms.

Russia specifically named the vocational school in Kramatorsk as the target of an attack in the almost 11-month war. The Russian Defence Ministry said yesterday its missiles hit two temporary bases housing 1300 Ukrainian troops in the city, killing 600 of them.

Associated Press reporters visiting the scene in sunny weather on Monday saw a four-storey concrete building with most of its windows blown out. Inside, locals were cleaning up debris, sweeping up broken glass and hurling broken furniture out into a missile crater below.

A separate, six-storey school building was largely undamaged. There were neither signs of a Ukrainian military presence nor any casualties.

Yana Pristupa, the school's deputy director, scoffed at Moscow's claims of hitting a troop concentration.

"Nobody saw a single spot of blood anywhere," she told AP. "Everyone saw yesterday that no one carried out any bodies. It's just people cleaning up."

She said that before the war began last February the school had more than 300 students, most of them studying mechanical engineering, with most lessons moving online when Russia invaded.

The students "are now in shock", she said, adding, "What a great facility it was."

Ukrainian officials on Sunday quickly denied the Russian claims it had lost a large number of soldiers in the attack.

Despite the absence of any evidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said reports from the scene didn't shake senior officials' faith in defence authorities.

Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region. (Source: Associated Press)

"The Defence Ministry is the main, legitimate and comprehensive source of information about the course of the special military operation," Peskov said Monday in a conference call with reporters, using the Kremlin's term for the war.

Both sides have regularly claimed killing hundreds of each other's soldiers in attacks. The claims can seldom be independently verified because of the fighting.

Moscow's allegations may have backfired domestically, however, as some Russian military bloggers criticised them.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank said the bloggers "responded negatively to the Russian (Ministry of Defence's) claim, pointing out that the Russian MoD frequently presents fraudulent claims and criticising Russian military leadership for fabricating a story...instead of holding Russian leadership responsible for the losses accountable."

A Russian Defence Ministry spokesman said the strikes on Kramatorsk were in retaliation for Ukraine's attack in Makiivka on New Year's Eve, in which at least 89 Russian soldiers gathered at a temporary barracks died, according to Moscow. Ukrainian authorities said hundreds were killed.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago and an embarrassing loss.

Meanwhile, two UK citizens working as volunteers in eastern Ukraine have disappeared, the Ukrainian national police said.

Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry left Kramatorsk on Friday bound for the town of Soledar, where heavy fighting is reported, and contact with them was lost, police said.

Bagshaw, a resident of New Zealand, was in Ukraine to assist in delivering humanitarian aid.