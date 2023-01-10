Sydney 10-year-old to have 'major' operation after chopper crash

A Sea World helicopter damaged in the mid-air collision. (Source: Nine)

Warning: Contains graphic images

Sydney boy Nicholas Tadros is facing "a major test" on his body as he undergoes a major operation seven days after a helicopter crash that killed his mother and three others on the Gold Coast.

The 10-year-old is in Queensland Children's Hospital after the chopper he was in collided with another helicopter and crashed into a sand bar near Sea World on January 2.

Nicholas was set to undergo six surgeries for broken bones in his legs and hands in a major six-hour operation on Tuesday, according to his father Simon Tadros.

"This will be a major test on his body, lungs and heart. I know it's a bit late now to ask ppl to pray for tomorrow, I always miss the prayer sessions with you, it's too full on for me atm," Tadros wrote in a text message to friend Charlie Bakhos, which his friend posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Bakhos also urged people to pray for Nicholas, saying he had already had "some miracles with small wins" with his condition improving and that he had survived a "high-risk" transfer to Brisbane which "even amazed doctors and nurses".

"Late last night Simon, his dad, messaged this asking for prayers for today as Nicholas will undergo five operations on broken bones in both legs and his left hand," Bakhos wrote.

Four New Zealanders were among the survivors of the horror crash. (Source: 1News)

"Please everyone offer up morning prayers, mass or fasting that the doctors are guided by the Holy Spirit and to give Nicholas the strength and protection."

Victorian boy Leon de Silva, aged nine, who was in the same helicopter, is in a stable condition in the same hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury in the accident.

Leon's mother Winnie, 33, is also stable in a Gold Coast hospital after undergoing another operation for her injuries, which include two broken legs, a damaged left knee, a broken right shoulder and a broken collarbone.

The four other people in their chopper including Nicholas' mother Vanessa, 36, Britons Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, and 40-year-old pilot Ashley Jenkinson all died.

British-born Gold Coaster Jenkinson is set to the farewelled by family and friends at a funeral service at Southport on Friday afternoon.

New Zealand passengers Elmarie Steenberg and Marle Swart who suffered glass shrapnel injuries in the second helicopter are looking forward to continuing their recovery at home.

In a statement on the weekend, the Steenberg and Swart families expressed their "deepest sympathies" and condolences to the other victims and their families, saying they continued to pray for Nicholas, Leon and Winnie.

They said the reality of the crash was sinking in but the support from strangers had touched them deeply.

"Elmarie and Marle have sustained significant injuries and, at present, are feeling the weight of the recovery journey ahead of them," the statement said.

Elmarie Steenberg and Marle Swart in hospital (Source: Supplied)

"We are willing and able to continue to assist the ATSB (Australian Transport Safety Bureau) and Queensland police with their investigation as needed.

"As we return home to New Zealand, we feel eternally grateful to have been spared and thank God for every day we can spend with our loved ones."

The women, in their 40s, had been holidaying with husbands Riaan Steenberg and Edward Swart when the accident occurred.

The ATSB is probing the crash and expects to complete the investigation between July and September 2024.

Video footage from one of the choppers shows a passenger trying to warn pilot Michael James about the oncoming helicopter before the collision.