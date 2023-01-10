Prince Harry facing calls to be put on trial over killings boast

Prince Harry. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince Harry is facing calls from Afghans to be put on trial after he boasted he killed 25 people during his tours of duty in the country.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, bragged of the killings in his memoir Spare, and said he considered his targets "chess pieces" instead of humans and "Bads taken away before they could kill Goods".

Protesters at a university in Helmand, southern Afghanistan, carried posters on Sunday (local time) after his comments were published, which showed Harry's portrait crossed out with a red 'X'.

And Mail Online reported on Monday (local time) that Mullah Abdullah, who lost four family members in what he described as a UK airstrike in 2011, said: "We ask the international community to put (the Duke of Sussex) on trial, and we should get compensation for our losses.

"We lost our house, life, and family members. We lost our livelihood and also our loved ones."

The outlet added Sayed Ahmad Sayed, a university teacher in Helmand, said: "The cruelties which have been committed by Prince Harry, his friends or by anyone else in Helmand or anywhere in Afghanistan is unacceptable, cruel.

"These acts will be remembered by history."

The media director for the Taliban governor of Helmand, Mawlavi Mohammad Qasim, declared Harry's brag exposed the "real face of the Western world".

Harry has also been mocked by Taliban militants as a "mad big mouth loser" and "dirty idiot" over his death toll claim.

Speaking from a checkpoint outside Islam Qala, on the border with Iran, Taliban commander Molavi Agha Gol, 32, told Mail Online on Friday (local time): "We are still here ruling but he has fled to his grandmother's palace. He's a big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention.

"I do not even believe what he said about the Mujaheddin. He is a loser and scared to go to a combat zone. We made history by kicking him and his army out of our homeland and he should be very angry about that.

"Do not believe whatever losers tell you. I see news about him a lot on my Facebook feed and really think he's gone mad and needs a doctor immediately.

"Even if he believes (that he killed 25 Taliban), our martyred Mujaheddin are in heaven, but his invading friends are burning in hell and I really hope I was in Helmand when he was there, to make him understand what real chess pieces are.

"If he's a real man and not a f****** loser, come to Afghanistan again."

Former British Army Colonel Richard Kemp has warned Harry may have put a target on his back with his remarks, and was quoted by The Sun on Friday (local time) saying: "It undermines his personal security. He has shot himself in the foot."