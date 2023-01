Police: 9-year-old Tulsa boy fatally stabbed by sister, 12

A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa by his 12-year-old sister, police said Saturday.

Officers were called to a home in south Tulsa on Friday and found the boy being treated by paramedics. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said in a statement.

The girl awoke a parent and said she had stabbed her brother, police said.

The statement did not provide a motive. The girl is in juvenile custody with the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit in charge of the investigation.