Meghan Markle mistook Prince Andrew for Queen Elizabeth's assistant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Associated Press)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex mistook Prince Andrew for Queen Elizabeth’s assistant the first time they met.

Prince Harry revealed in his new memoir Spare, out tomorrow, how unprepared the former Suits actress, 41, was when she was first introduced to his family.

He said in the book about Meghan’s meeting with the Queen at the Royal Lodge in 2016: “After a moment Meg asked me something about the Queen’s assistant. I asked who she was talking about.

“‘That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door. That wasn’t her assistant? Who was it?’”

Harry said he replied: “That was her second son. Andrew,” and added about Meghan: “She definitely hadn’t googled us.”

Meghan told in her and Harry’s Netflix docuseries how her experience of curtsying to the Queen was “surreal”.

She was seen in the six-part Harry and Meghan show giggling as she recreated the exaggerated bow she said she gave the late Queen, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate.

Meghan also compared her first encounter with Her Majesty to a royal-themed dinner at America’s Medieval Times restaurant, but said it was an “intense” moment.