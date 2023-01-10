Gareth Bale retires at 33 with 5 CL titles, many Wales memories

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup game between the US and Wales. (Source: Associated Press)

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football on Monday (local time) at the age of 33, ending the career of one of Britain's greatest players after winning five Champions League titles and finally getting to play in a World Cup for Wales.

Bale was once the world's most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid for NZ$206 million in 2013 and, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, was a devastating forward capable of surging runs and brilliant goals with his powerful left foot.

He was a European champion with Madrid in 2014, '16, '17, '18 and last year, before finishing his club career by helping Los Angeles FC win the Major League Soccer title.

Affected by injuries in recent years, he ended his career saving the best performances for his country, for whom he played a record 111 matches and scored a record 41 times.

Key to qualifying Wales for its first World Cup in 64 years, Bale scored in the group stage in Qatar - a penalty against the United States - and his last match was a 3-0 loss to England on November 29.

Bale said his decision to retire from international football was "by far the hardest of my career".

Bale celebrates after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Reading in 2012. (Source: Associated Press)

"My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am," Bale said in a statement.

Bale started out as a left back for Southampton, moved to Tottenham in 2007 for a six-year spell, and had another year at Spurs in the 2020-21 season on loan from Madrid. He scored 53 Premier League goals and 81 in La Liga.

He won three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey and one English League Cup title.

There is a slight sense that his career is unfulfilled given the way his time at Madrid petered out after scoring twice - including a flying volley - in the win over Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018.

Bale kisses the Champions League trophy after winning the final with Real Madrid in 2016. (Source: Associated Press)

Injuries and a breakdown in his relationship with former Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane led to Bale becoming a peripheral figure in the Spanish capital. He appeared to lack the motivation to play for Madrid but was always ready to go to great lengths to play for Wales.

He was at his best for Wales when helping the team reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals unexpectedly, memorably beating fancied Belgium in the quarterfinals before losing to Portugal.

Bale, who made his Wales debut in May 2006 in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, broke the previous Wales record of 28 goals set by Ian Rush. He has won Wales' player of the year award six times.

He joined Los Angeles from Madrid in June, when his contract at Madrid expired, and helped his new team win the MLS championship, scoring a 128th-minute equaliser in the final. LA went on to beat Philadelphia on penalties.