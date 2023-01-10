Cyclone Hale live: Flooding impacts roads around North Island

The North Island's east coast is bearing the brunt of the bad weather caused by Cyclone Hale today, with a number of power outages and road closures reported. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest.

What you need to know

A number of severe weather warnings and watches are in place and "a lot more" rain is expected

A number of roads have been closed

Hundreds of properties are without power in Coromandel

Live updates

12.30pm: Vehicles have become trapped due to flooding near Wellsford north of Auckland.

Vehicles stuck in floodwater near Wellsford on January 10 (Source: Erwin Veer)

Vehicle stuck in floodwaters near Wellsford. (Source: Elevated Media)

12.11pm: A photo sent in by René Koke shows seaweed and driftwood washing up on Pāuanui Beach in the Coromandel.

Coromandel's Pāuanui Beach at high tide on Tuesday. (Source: René Koke)

12.00pm: "Embedded" heavy rain can be seen sweeping over the North Island in the latest rain radar images from MetService.

11.45am: Both the day and night sessions of the ASB Classic in Auckland have been moved indoors.

Ticket holders are entitled to a 100% refund, competition organisers said on Twitter.

#UPDATE: Due to the onset of Cyclone Hale, both the day and night sessions of the ASB Classic on Tuesday 10 January have been moved indoors.



11.20am: Coastal erosion can be seen near the Mercury Bay Boating Club in Whitianga.

Coastal erosion near Whitianga's Mercury Bay Boating Club. (Source: 1News)

11.00am: Kokupu Block Rd in Whangārei is closed due to surface flooding, police said in a statement, adding that motorists should avoid travel in Northland unless urgent.

"Residents are asked to stay indoors, and away from the coast, as high tide comes in by 11.15am. Stay indoors, keep dry and be safe."

10.50am: High tide in Whitianga has risen past the beach.

A Whitianga beach at high tide on Tuesday morning. (Source: Rose Barrett)

10.40am: MetService tweeted that Whitianga has recorded its 5th wettest January day since records began.

10.35am: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence wrote on Facebook: "Our advice is please stay off the roads, heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon. So hunker down and avoid any unnecessary travel – no rubbernecking please.

"In the city, surface flooding could contain wastewater as manholes are bubbling and popping."

People are also urged to stay out of the sea, and 180 homes are without power around the Tauwharepare and Ihungia areas, they said.

Waves crashing against Ohuka Beach just north of Whitianga on Tuesday morning. (Source: 1News)

10.05am: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency report a section of State Highway 25 is closed due to flooding between Opitonui Rd and Owera Rd, east of Coromandel.

10.00am: Powerco report 88 properties lost power early this morning at Whitianga's Hot Water Beach in Coromandel, with no estimated time for the outage to end. In Whenuakite, 136 properties are affected by outages.

MetService's rain radar about 10am on Tuesday as wind and rain from Cyclone Hale batters the east coast. (Source: MetService)

Thames-Coromandel District Council report closures for:

Hikuai Settlement Rd due to surface flooding

Hot Water Beach Rd due to surface water flooding

The 309 Rd due to a large slip near the Waterworks

Colville Rd due to a large slip near Amodeo Bay

Port Charles Wharf Rd due to a fallen tree

A tree down on Nook Road in Whangarei. (Source: Whangarei District Council)

The council also said the Whitianga ferry service is on hold, and a number of curb side rubbish collections have been cancelled.

In Gisborne, sewer manholes are "bubbling and popping under the pressure in the system", Gisborne District Council said on Facebook.

"Civil Defence advise exercising extreme caution" on the region's roads, the council added.

On the east coast, MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel Peninsula until 2am tomorrow, Gisborne until 4am tomorrow and Hawke's Bay until 9am tomorrow.

Northland, Auckland, Wairarapa and the Tararua Range are also set to feel the storm's impacts.

Auckland Emergency Management Acting Group Manager Adam Maggs said "we're starting to see the effects of Cyclone Hale on the Auckland region - however, not to the same degree as the Coromandel".

"We're keeping in close contact with response teams on Aotea Great Barrier, which is experiencing higher winds and more rain, and will continue to monitor progress of the cyclone throughout the day," he said.

"If you live in areas prone to flooding, make sure you have a plan in place...with forecast high winds, it's also sensible to secure outdoor items and be prepared for power outages."