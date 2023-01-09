Prince Harry interviews set to raise heat on UK royal family

This undated screengrab issued by ITV shows Harry, left, speaking during an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the UK royal family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir, which has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release.

A pre-recorded interview with Britain's ITV is scheduled to air Sunday evening (local time, today NZT). CBS show 60 Minutes is set to run a conversation with the prince later, and he is appearing on Good Morning America and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The book, Spare, is the latest in a string of public pronouncements by the prince and his wife Meghan since they quit royal life and moved to California in 2020, citing what they saw as the media's racist treatment of Meghan, who is biracial, and a lack of support from the palace. It follows an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a six-part Netflix documentary released last month.

The Associated Press purchased a Spanish-language copy of the book in advance of its publication around the world.

In the ghostwritten memoir, Harry, 38, describes the couple's acrimonious split from the royal family in 2020, after their suggestion of a part-time royal role was rejected.

The book also explores Harry's grief at the death of his mother and his long-simmering resentment at the role of royal "spare", overshadowed by the "heir" - older brother William. He recounts arguments and a physical altercation with William, reveals how he lost his virginity (in a field) and describes using cocaine and cannabis.

He also says he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan - a claim criticised by both the Taliban and British military veterans.

Royal officials haven't commented on the allegations, though allies have pushed back on the claims, largely anonymously.

Veteran British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles III, said Saturday (local time) that Harry's revelations were the type "that you'd expect…from a sort of B-list celebrity", and that the king would be pained and frustrated by them.

In the ITV interview, Harry says he wants reconciliation with the royal family, but "the ball is in their court".

TVNZ 1 will show a 90 minute special Harry: The Interview tonight at 7.30pm.