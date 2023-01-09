NZ's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed

Generic photo of a baby (Source: Getty)

The most popular baby names in New Zealand for 2022 have today been revealed.

The list was released by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

When it comes to boys, there is still one name to rule them all... as Oliver tops the list for a staggering 10th year in a row.

For girls, Isla heads back to the top of the charts after previously being the most popular name in 2021.

Riley was the top name for those registering gender-neutral births.

"A total of 18,041 different first names were given to a total of 59,711 babies that were registered in 2022. In 2021 there were 56,013 births were registered in Aotearoa, with a total of 16,790 different first names," DIA states in a media release.

DIA added that this year, the top Māori names will be released around the time of celebration for Matariki in Aotearoa.

Top 10 boy names for 2022:

1. Oliver

2. Noah

3. Leo

4. Jack

5. Luca

6. Theodore

7. George

8. Charlie

9. Hudson

10. William

Top 10 girl names for 2022:

1. Isla

2. Amelia

3. Charlotte

4. Mila

5. Lily

6. Ava

7. Willow

8. Olivia

9. Harper

10. Sophie