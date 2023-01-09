Men charged over Australia drive-through standoff

Three police officers arresting two men in a Hungry Jack's drive-through at gunpoint in Australia. (Source: Nine)

Two men dramatically arrested at gunpoint at a Darwin Hungry Jack's drive-through by armed undercover police are expected to face court over dozens of charges.

Video footage recorded on Thursday shows three Northern Territory police officers in tradie and military-style clothing with their faces covered pointing guns at the duo.

Two officers are standing on the bonnet of a white four-wheel drive that appears to have been rammed into a blue ute, in which the two men, aged 30 and 31, are sitting outside the Coolalinga store.

Another officer can be seen standing on the bonnet of the blue four-wheel drive, also with his weapon raised, as uniformed and other plain clothes police watch on.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the men appears to be wielding an object towards the officer while the other man remains with his head down and hands on the steering wheel during much of the footage.

Later footage shows police in control of the situation with the allegedly stolen car's door open before the men are taken into custody.

Officers found a crossbow and shotgun in the vehicle, which the 30-year-old had allegedly used to assault people at a home in Palmerston earlier in the week.

"This was deemed a high-risk operation due to the presence of the weapons," Detective Senior Sergeant Karl Day told reporters on Friday.

"During the arrest, beanbag rounds were deployed, Taser was deployed, (pepper spray) was deployed and eventually the males were removed from the vehicle and arrested."

NT police later said the men had sped away from officers at a service station earlier on Thursday when members of the tactical police unit attempted to arrest them.

The 30-year-old is facing 20 charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault, unlawful use of motor vehicle, going armed in public, stealing and assaulting police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old man has been charged with 13 offences, including aggravated assault, breach of bail, unlawful use of motor vehicle, stealing and possess firearm unlicensed.

The men are expected to appear in Darwin Local Court today.