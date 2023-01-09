Civil Defence warn against complacency as Cyclone Hale closes in

8:12am
|

Radio New Zealand

Rainy weather.

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

Civil Defence says people in the Coromandel should not be complacent about the storm headed for the region tonight.

Cyclone Hale is expected to bring heavy rain, gale winds, and hazardous coastal conditions to the Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

MetService has severe weather watches in place for the already rain-soaked regions until Thursday morning.

Thames Coromandel Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler said the storm would be "hard hitting".

"There is a bit of what we call 'storm fatigue'. People are over it and they just want a nice summer holiday...However, our job is to keep people safe."

Civil Defence is particularly concerned about the storm surges above the high tide line likely at Buffalo and Brophy's Beaches in Whitianga.

In Gisborne, officials are still uncertain as to how severe the storm will be.

Gisborne's Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga is concerned about the East Coast communities living up and down State Highway 35.

"That State Highway is susceptible to heavy rain events and can close out at any time."

MetService has forecast heavy rain to hit Hawke's Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

At risk residents can get updates on the storm via community Facebook pages and council websites:

In Wellington, some ferries were cancelled on Sunday but services resumed in the evening.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather News

