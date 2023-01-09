Brazil's president slams 'fascist fanatics' who stormed Govt offices

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs and broke windows. Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, stand on the roof of the National Congress building after they stormed it, in Brasilia. (Source: Associated Press)

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday (local time), just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia's vast Three Powers Square.

Some of them called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power, or oust Lula from the presidency.

In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula said Bolsonaro had encouraged the uprising by those he termed "fascist fanatics", and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.

"There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished," Lula said.

TV channel Globo News showed protesters wearing the green and yellow colours of the national flag that also have come to symbolise the nation's conservative movement, and were adopted by Bolsonaro's supporters.

The former president has repeatedly sparred with Supreme Court justices, and the room where they convene was trashed by the rioters. They sprayed fire hoses inside the Congress building and ransacked offices at the presidential palace.

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, sit in front of police after inside Planalto Palace after storming it. (Source: Associated Press)

Windows were broken in all of the buildings.

Bolsonaro, who flew to the US ahead of Lula's inauguration, has not commented on the events.

Police fired tear gas to try to regain control of the buildings. About 6.30pm local time, less than four hours after the storming, security forces were shown on television backing protesters away from the Supreme Court and marching them down a ramp to the presidential palace with their hands secured behind their backs.

But with the damage already done, many in Brazil were questioning how the police had ignored abundant warnings, were unprepared or were somehow complicit.

Lula said at his news conference there was "incompetence or bad faith" on the part of police, and that they had been likewise complacent when Bolsonaro supporters rioted in the capital weeks ago. He promised those officers would be punished and expelled from the corps.

The incidents recalled the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Political analysts have warned for months that a similar storming was a possibility in Brazil, given that Bolsonaro has sown doubt about the reliability of the nation's electronic voting system - without any evidence.

The results were recognised as legitimate by politicians from across the spectrum, as well as dozens of foreign governments.

Unlike the 2021 attack in the US, it is likely that few officials were working in the Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court on a Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that Washington condemned the attacks, saying that "using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable".

Earlier videos on social media showed a limited presence of the capital's military police; one showed officers standing by as people flooded into Congress, with one using his phone to record images. The capital's security secretariat didn't immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment about the relative absence of the police.

"Brazilian authorities had two years to learn the lessons from the Capitol invasion and to prepare themselves for something similar in Brazil," said Maurício Santoro, political science professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

"Local security forces in Brasilia failed in a systematic way to prevent and to respond to extremist actions in the city. And the new federal authorities, such as the ministers of justice and of defence, were not able to act in a decisive way."

Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha confirmed on Twitter that he had fired the capital city's head of public security, Anderson Torres.

Local media reported that Torres is currently in the US.

The office of Lula's attorney general asked the Supreme Court to order Torres' imprisonment.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting Lula's electoral win since October 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings. Many of them alleged that election results were fraudulent or unreliable.

Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira said on Twitter: "Congress has never denied a voice to those who want to demonstrate peacefully.

"But it will never give room for turmoil, destruction and vandalism."