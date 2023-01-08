Ship sailings disrupted, heavy rain watch for eastern North Island

Person walking in rain (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

MetService says bad weather will be continuing for parts of the country, and that there have been disruptions to some ship sailings out of Wellington.

Its latest severe weather watch, issued on Saturday evening, warns of heavy rain for eastern parts of the North Island, and strong winds for northern Marlborough and eastern Nelson.

Heavy rain watch and wind watches in place on Sunday January 8th. (Source: MetService)

Rain, with some heavy falls in a humid east-to-southeast flow, is expected to affect the eastern hills of Wellington, Wairarapa, the Tararua District, and the ranges of Hawke's Bay through to Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, strong southeast winds should continue to affect northern Marlborough and Nelson east of the city, and there's a risk that the winds could reach severe gale in exposed places.

Meanwhile, a Heavy Rain Watch has been lifted for the Central North Island from Taranaki to Taihape.

Looking for some sunshine this Sunday morning?



It's the south and west of the South Island that fares best today with plenty of sunshine in store.



Elsewhere, it's a pretty cloudy start to the day. pic.twitter.com/SjChuphcVH — MetService (@MetService) January 7, 2023

Ship delays out of Wellington

The bad weather meant a cruise ship, due to sail out of Wellington harbour yesterday, had to moor at the port overnight.

The US Noordam arrived in Wellington on Saturday morning and was expected to set sail the same day.

On Saturday night, there was heavy rain and gale-force winds in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship is now expected to set sail on Sunday morning.

The Bluebridge interisland ferry service website says it is cancelling some sailings later today between Wellington and Picton.

But Interislander is not anticipating cancellations.

rnz.co.nz